LakeXpress adding new bus stop for those seeking transportation to Fruitland Park Library

Area residents who want to visit the Fruitland Park Library but don’t have a way to get there are in luck.

That’s because beginning Monday, Jan. 13, Lake County’s fixed-route public transit service will add a bus stop to service the popular new facility. LakeXpress Route 1A will stop at 604 W. Berkman St. in Fruitland Park.

Northbound services will pick up every hour at 15 minutes past the hour, with the first pickup at 6:15 a.m. and the last one at 7:15 p.m. Southbound services will pick up every hour at 11 minutes past the hour, with the first pickup at 6:11 a.m. and the last pick up at 7:11 p.m.

LakeXpress fares are $1 each way, $3 for an unlimited day pass or $8 for a 10-ride pass. Exact change is required. Students with a valid school ID ride free. Seniors and veterans ride for half-price with an ID. Transfer passes are free for single one-way trips.

For more information about LakeXpress, call (352) 742-1940 or visit www.ridelakexpress.com.