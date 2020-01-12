Area residents invited to learn about legendary architect’s connections to Tinseltown

Villagers and other area residents who want to learn more about a legendary architect are in luck.

That’s because master storyteller Timothy Totten is prepared to take area residents on a journey titled “Frank Lloyd Wright Goes to Hollywood.” Those attending the event will learn about the famous architect’s many connections to show business and the many famous clients who hired him.

The free 90-minute talk also will feature more than 100 photographs and plenty of stories from the Golden Age of Hollywood. It will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center at 3975 Wedgewood Lane in The Villages. Light refreshments will be served.

Visit wrighttravelcompanion.com to reserve tickets. Call (352) 753-8353 for more information.