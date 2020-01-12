Canal Street at Odell Circle will be closed for two weeks

Canal Street at Odell Circle will be closed for approximately two weeks for replacement of an existing corrugated steel pipe.

The closure will be from Monday, Jan. 20 to Monday, Feb. 3.

Sumter County’s contractor Shenandoah Construction will be replacing the corrugated steel pipe with a new high-density polyethylene.

Those traveling in the area are asked to use caution as a detour will be in effect during this work.

Through-traffic will be rerouted to Buena Vista Boulevard and Bonita Boulevard during the construction. Canal Street will be completely closed from Ridgeville Road to Odell Circle as heavy machinery will occupy the full road section to perform the work.

Cones were set up in October after a joint failure in a pipe at that location.