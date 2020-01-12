Wildwood police seeking woman spotted shopping at Dollar General store on New Year’s Day

The Wildwood Police Department is searching for a woman who was seen on video surveillance footage recently at a local discount store.

Officers are hoping to locate the woman pictured above, who was seen shopping at the Dollar General store at 629 S Main St. on New Year’s Day. She was wearing dark sweatpants and sneakers with a red top. Officers say they want to speak with the woman regarding an investigation.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to call Sgt. Hutchins of the Criminal Investigation Division at (352) 330-1355, option 3. Please refer to case number 2020-2.