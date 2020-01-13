Maintenance of ponds at Fenney will now be paid by PWAC

Maintenance of ponds in Community Development District 12 will now be paid by the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

The ponds are located in the Village of Fenney and the other villages springing up in the newest areas of The Villages south of State Road 44.

The Villages District Office has had a long-term contractual relationship with Clarke Aquatic Services Inc. for treatment of the ponds for problems like hydrilla and algae.

The current Clarke Aquatic contract with the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which includes representation from the community development districts located south of County Road 466, is $343,768. By adding the ponds in CDD 12 at a cost of $12,274, the annual contract will be $356,042.