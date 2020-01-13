Man arrested in theft of shower head and DVDs from Wal-Mart

A man was arrested in the alleged theft of a shower head and DVDs from Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

James Joseph Devereaux, 43, of Summerfield entered the store late Friday afternoon and selected the shower head, DVDs, and a butane fuel canister with a total value of $89.86, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was stopped by a store employee when he attempted to leave the store without paying for the items.

He was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

Devereaux had been ordered to appear in court after allegedly stealing clothing this past December at Belk at La Plaza Grande in The Villages.