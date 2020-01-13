Recreation News cost will be studied in upcoming PWAC budget talks

The cost of Recreation News will be studied during upcoming Project Wide Advisory Committee budget preparations.

PWAC Chairman Peter Moeller on Monday called for “informational” details about the weekly supplement in The Villages Daily Sun to be brought forward at a preliminary budget workshop scheduled for 2 p.m. March 25 in the District Large Conference Room located at 984 Old Mill Run at Lake Sumter Landing.

The Amenity Authority Committee, which foots half the bill for the estimated $800,000 annual expense for Recreation News, will hold a preliminary budget workshop a week earlier and its members have expressed a similar interest in digging deep into the costs of the weekly supplement.

“It’s the major thing I hear from residents is they want the cost to come down,” AAC Chair Ann Forrester said at a meeting last week.