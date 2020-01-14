Last week, the Democrats brought a war powers resolution to the floor that was little more than a press release attacking President Trump for the death of Iranian terrorist, General Soleimani. Soleimani, the Iranian special forces leader and designated foreign terrorist was responsible for the deaths of hundreds if not thousands of Americans in Iraq and throughout the Middle East. He was in Iraq illegally at the time of the strike, was behind the attack on our Embassy in Baghdad and was planning additional attacks on Americans in Iraq.

I take seriously my congressional responsibility to vote on committing our Armed Forces into hostilities overseas. This resolution is not a serious discussion about that role. We are not currently engaged in ongoing hostilities with Iran. Even, Jeh Johnson, former President Obama’s Department of Homeland Security Secretary, has said that Soleimani was “…a lawful military objective.”

Because of their dislike of President Trump, Democrats are again choosing to put their political agenda ahead of the American people, which is scary for our national security. This is a nonbinding, concurrent resolution that doesn’t even go to the President’s desk.

Furthermore, the rule with H.Con.Res 83 prevents any members of Congress from forcing a floor vote on directing the removal of troops from hostilities in Iran for the remainder of the 116th Congress and instead gives sole authority to Speaker Pelosi.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.