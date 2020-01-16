Summerfield man jailed after violent tiff with lady friend who wanted to leave

A Summerfield man is behind bars after a violent scuffle with his lady friend who was attempting to leave their residence.

The victim told Marion County sheriff’s deputies late Monday night that she and 32-year-old Jeffrey Leroy Reese were arguing about him putting belongings in her vehicle. She said she was trying to stop him so she could leave the residence, a sheriff’s office report states.

The victim said she went inside the home and Reese followed her. She said they continued to argue and when she decided to leave, he stopped by her by grabbing her and slamming her onto a cot in the living room. She also said Reese grabbed her phone out of her hand but she didn’t remember if he “slammed it or not,” the report says, noting that the phone’s screen was “severely cracked.”

The victim also told deputies that she attempted to leave the residence but noticed that one of her tires was flat from Reese allegedly stabbing it with a knife, the report says.

Reese said that he and the victim were arguing about him leaving the residence. He said he “slapped the phone out of her hand” because it was the “only way to get her attention.” He also claimed that the victim was hitting him as he was “balled up” and he pushed her onto the cot in self-defense, the report says, adding that Reese admitted to stabbing the victim’s tire with a knife.

Reese was transported to the Marion County Jail and charged with battery. He was being held on $10,000 bond and is due in court Feb. 26 at 8 a.m.