Sumter commissioners call for measure to reaffirm commitment to gun rights

In the face of a national push for more gun control laws prompted by mass shootings and domestic terrorism incidents over the past several years, Sumter County commissioners plan to consider a resolution to affirm their commitment to Second Amendment gun rights.

Commissioner Don Burgess said he was asked to bring up such a resolution by the 600-member Villages chapter of the National Rifle Association.

“It’s sort of a response to the issues that are going on around the country,” he said. “I would be in favor of responding with some sort of position.”

The commissioners asked County Administrator Bradley Arnold to draft a resolution for their meeting later this month.

“I think gun owners need to make their voices heard,” said Commissioner Garry Breeden, adding that he served in the military and owned firearms.

Commissioner Doug Gilpin said The Villages is heavily populated by military and law enforcement veterans and commissioners should represent them.

“Nobody’s going to take away my guns,” he vowed. “I grew up with weapons in my house.”

In Virginia, where Democrats recently won a majority in the state legislature, several gun control bills are in the works while some cities in the state are striking back by declaring themselves gun sanctuaries.

In Florida, where at least 81 people have been killed in mass shootings since 2016, more gun control bills also may be on the horizon.

State Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, said in a recent interview with The News Service of Florida that he is looking at tougher background checks for gun ownership and closing the gun show loophole where people can buy guns without background checks.

A national push for stricter gun control caught fire after 17 people were killed in a February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. That incident followed one in which 49 people were killed at the Pulse night club in Orlando in June 2016.

The Florida legislature and then-Gov. Rick Scott responded with some gun control laws, including a red flag law where guns can be removed from people who may harm themselves or others. The legislature also mandated tougher school safety requirements.

Joining similar student groups across the country, Villages Charter School students rallied in March 2018 as part of the March for Our Lives, demanding an assault weapons ban and stricter gun-control standards. The rally came two weeks after the charter school was locked down due to a report of suspicious persons in the area.