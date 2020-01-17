Villagers for Trump countering impeachment trial with golf cart rally to support president

The impeachment trial of President Trump might have gotten under way Thursday, but that won’t stop supporters in The Villages from rallying around him.

Members of Villagers for Trump are encouraging residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown to join them Friday for a golf cart rally to show support for President Trump. The group is known for holding sign-waving events and golf cart rallies and members were among those inside and outside the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center when the president spoke there in October.

Friday’s golf cart parade is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Those wishing to participate should arrive at 3:30 p.m. at the Barnes and Noble parking lot in Lake Sumter Landing. The parade will then travel through Lake Sumter Landing Market Square and onto Spanish Springs Town Square before returning to the bookstore’s parking lot.

Participants are encouraged to decorate their golf carts with political signs, flags, banners and patriotic colors. Club members are being asked to wear their Trump gear or other red, white and blue clothing.

Anyone with questions about the parade can email club member Donna Hoak at DLHoak@aol.com.