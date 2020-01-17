Villages of Parkwood motorcyclist jailed after caught with methamphetamine 

A Villages of Parkwood motorcyclist was arrested after he was caught with methamphetamine.

Robert Joseph Bluste, 37, who lives at 12426 NE 52nd Loop, had been riding a black Kawasaki motorcycle at 2:12 p.m. Thursday on County Road 229 in Wildwood when a check revealed the motorcycle’s registered owner was wanted on a warrant charging him with violating his probation.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Sumter County Detention Center. When the deputy reached the jail and removed Bluste from the patrol car, a pack of 305 cigarettes was found wedged between the vehicle’s cage and the floorboard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The cigarette pack contained a broken pen which contained methamphetamine.

Bluste, who had been arrested this past May after a woman placed a frantic 911 call from her home in the Villages of Parkwood, was booked at the jail without bond.