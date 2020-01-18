Rolling Acres Apartment dweller nabbed with loaded gun and mask in vehicle

A Rolling Acres Apartment resident found himself behind bars Wednesday night after being stopped for illegally tinted windows.

Lake County sheriff’s Deputy Rob Peterson conducted the traffic stop in the area of Veech Road in Leesburg and soon discovered that the registered owner, 22-year-old Steven Richard Allen Jr., was driving on a suspended license.

During a subsequent search of Allen’s vehicle, a loaded firearm and mask were found. Allen is a convicted felon and the firearm had been reported stolen out of Coral Springs. Allen admitted under oath to possession of the firearm, a sheriff’s office report states.

Allen, who listed his occupation as a waiter, was taken into custody and transported to the Lake County Jail, where he was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm. He was released early Thursday morning on $19,000 bond and is due in court Feb. 10 at 8:30 a.m. to answer to the charges.

Allen also was arrested in December 2017 after an alleged attack on his pregnant girlfriend over her phone usage. In that case he was charged with domestic aggravated battery and allegedly punching the woman in the head, throwing her to the ground and biting her, a Lady Lake Police report stated.