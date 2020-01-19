Margaret Heck, 83, of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

She is survived by her husband Joseph Heck; daughter Kelly Heck (Sandy); granddaughter Kaitlin Dwyer; grandson Patrick Dwyer (Azalea); great granddaughters Jaylin Vazquez and Daisy Mae Dwyer.

She was preceded in death by her son Robert Heck; grandson Joseph Heck; sister Ann Marie Brady; parents Anna May and Robert Hancock.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 8:30 AM, located at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Pl., Lady Lake, FL. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in her memory for dementia research to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://www.alz.org/.