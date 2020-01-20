Graduating seniors related to Villagers encouraged to apply for Petrina’s iSparkle Scholarships

Relatives of Villagers who are graduating from high school and have shown a commitment to promoting inclusivity and/or anti-bullying efforts for their peers are encouraged to apply for an iSparkle Scholarship.

The scholarships are given out in the spring by popular Villages entertainer Petrina. Members of the iSparkle board of directors say they enjoy watching video applications and seeing so many amazing young loving and caring students.

Students anywhere in the United States can apply as long as they have a relative living in The Villages. They also will need to show through a video application what they have done to promote the values of the iSparkle Scholarship, which is listed on Petrina’s website at https://www.petrina.biz/isparkle-html.

Petrina does events throughout the year, as do members of the iSparkle team, such as a golf tournament, bowling tournament, talent showcase and other shows and special events to raise funds. Donations also are appreciated.