Hearing Loss Association to meet at Churchill Street Recreation Center

The Hearing Loss Association of America-Central Florida will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the Churchill Street Recreation Center.

The speakers will be Kathleen Flynn, American’s with Disability Act coordinator and Judy Beda, assistant compliance officer, with Central Florida Health (Villages and Leesburg hospitals). They will review what resources the hospitals can provide and what services they can improve on for those with hearing loss, as well as time for questions and answers.

The Triple Crown room is looped for hearing assistance. If you have any questions, contact Jan Sharp at (352) 751-4532 or Muriel Raine at murhlaacntrfl@gmail.com.