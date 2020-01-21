Ellen Louise Thomas of The Villages, FL, passed away on January 15th, 2020 at the age of 70, at Leesburg Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Dorchester, MA as Ellen Louise Hersey. She graduated from Holy Cross Cathedral High School in Boston, MA in 1967. In Boston, she worked at the Shawmut Bank.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Walter, daughter Kimberly Labagnara and husband Lawrence of Sudbury, MA and son Eric Thomas and wife Jessica of Cleawater, FL. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Evan, Andrew, and Jacob Labagnara, and Layla Brijbag and Logan Thomas. Ellen and her family lived in Mansfield, MA for 19 years where her husband was a Deacon at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and she worked at the Mansfield Cooperative Bank.

Ellen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family, cats, loved to go on Cruises, play Mah Jongg and Triple Play cards with her friends.

She was a proud member of Operation Shoe Box volunteers, who put together and send packages to the military overseas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wildwood Soup Kitchen, Operation Shoe Box or the American Cancer Society.

A Celebration of Ellen’s Life was held on January 20 at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, FL.

For those who are not in Florida, a Celebration will be held in Massachusetts in the near future.