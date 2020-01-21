Police report reveals details of arrest of fitness professional Summer Yoder

A police report is revealing details about the arrest of Summer Yoder, a longtime fitness professional in The Villages and member of the prominent T&D company clan.

The 42-year-old mother of three was found “unconscious” shortly before midnight Friday behind the wheel of a Chevrolet SUV on County Road 105 not far from the Goodwill Superstore in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The police officer “immediately detected an odor of alcoholic beverage” coming from her breath. Yoder had “bloodshot eyes and slurred speech,” the report said. The vehicle’s engine was running and Yoder had her foot on the brake.

When Yoder stepped out of the vehicle, a vaping pen containing yellow oil was spotted on the driver’s seat. The yellow oil tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol or THC.

A search of her purse turned up 5.3 grams of leafy marijuana and a pipe with the residue of marijuana. She also had 32.7 grams of THC oil.

She was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.

The Lake City native is married to Josh Yoder, a member of the Yoder family which operates T&D Concrete, T&D Pool & Spa Construction, T&D Screen Enclosures and T&D Patio & Pool Inc.

The T&D companies are heavy political contributors to chosen GOP candidates and causes and has employees serving in the Florida House, Sumter Commission and Wildwood Commission.