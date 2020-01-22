Herbert Forman Zimmer passed away Jan. 20.

Herbert, better known as Timmy, was born in 1927 in Newark, N.J. He was a graduate of West Side High School, where he was a standout athlete in baseball and basketball. After serving in the US Navy during WWII in the Pacific Theatre, Timmy attended Upsala College in New Jersey.

In 1950, Timmy married Ruth Tucker and together they raised four boys. Feb. 4 would have been their 70th wedding anniversary. Timmy had nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren!

For most of his adult career Timmy was in the insurance industry representing the Prudential and Met Life insurance companies. After retiring, Timmy worked part time for the Bally Casino and Trump Casino organizations.

Timmy was an avid golfer, NY Giants football fan and NY Giants, later SF Giants, baseball fan. During his time at Bally’s he occasionally worked with Willie Mays, the baseball Giants Hall of Fame great.

Timmy suffered from Macular Degeneration in his later years. Until recently he never let it stop him. He received tremendous support from the VA medical system, including annual flights to Iowa for the Blind Veterans Golf Tournament.

Graveside military service will be private at the Veteran’s Florida National Cemetery. A memorial service is planned for the spring.

Timmy, the son of Jacob and Rose Zimmer, of blessed memory, is survived by his wife, four children and their wives, twin brother Morton (Bunny) Zimmer and many nieces and nephews across the US.

In Timmy’s memory, the family asks that you make a donation to your favorite charity.