Grumpy’s Restaurant eyeing The Villages after demand for expansion

Grumpy’s Restaurant is officially looking at The Villages as part of their ongoing expansion efforts. With business booming at their flagship location in Jacksonville, a second diner in development in St. Johns, and a third diner in development in Middleburg, customers visiting from The Villages have sent in hundreds of requests for their own Grumpy’s – and they just might get their wish.

The traditional full-service Americana breakfast diner has been successfully serving the Jacksonville community since 2001 and has just recently launched its highly-anticipated franchise opportunity. The company believes that The Villages and surrounding areas like Wildwood, Belleview and Ocala could hold two to three Grumpy’s restaurants.

“We are very selective in our growth process,” said CEO and President Daniel DeLeon. “We treat our customers like family and we want to go somewhere that reflects those values. When it comes to our expansion, we focus on locations with a strong sense of community; and The Villages seems to embody what we stand for.”

Including a franchise fee of $34,900, the initial investment necessary to open a single location ranges between $370,850 and $660,900. Each Grumpy’s Restaurant location will occupy approximately 2,600 to 3,000 square feet of real estate and will have approximately 106 seats.

The restaurant chain was founded in 1999.