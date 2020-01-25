Lady Lake police nab Weirsdale man at gas station in The Villages

Lady Lake police apprehended a Weirsdale man driving on a suspended license during a traffic stop at at the BP gas station on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Matthew Womac, 29, had been driving a 2010 Ford F-250 pickup truck shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin Avenue in The Villages when he was pulled over for having an expired sticker on his license plate. A check revealed his driver’s license had been suspended earlier this month.

Womac was issued a citation for driving on a suspended license and issued a warning for the expired registration.