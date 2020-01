To the Editor:

The ONLY thing that needs to be said is that since there is a trial to take place and for it to be a true trial, witnesses must be heard or it will be a farce.

It doesn’t matter that Republicans will not convict, it matters that all citizens will have the opportunity to hear the arguments so they can come to their own conclusions about the legitimacy of the actions of the president.

Marty Rothbard

Village of Harmeswood