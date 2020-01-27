Villages Straight Shooters to show support for Sumter’s gun resolution

The Villages Straight Shooters will show its support Tuesday for the Sumter County Commission’s resolution in support of the Second Amendment.

Villages Straight Shooters President Chuck Wildzunas has put out a call to the club’s nearly 3,000 members asking them to attend the Sumter County Commission meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Everglades Recreation Center in The Villages.

Sumter County commissioners will be considering a resolution to affirm their commitment to Second Amendment gun rights.

Commissioner Don Burgess said he was asked to bring up such a resolution by the 600-member Villages chapter of the National Rifle Association.