Jacqueline Boggan Salditt, 86, a world traveler and a compassionate soul, passed away on January 27, 2020.

Jackie was born to Dr. Roy Boggan and Rosina Sauter Boggan October 11, 1933 in Dayton, Ohio. She received her degree in education and psychology from the University of Michigan. After graduation, she moved to Northern Virginia where she was a therapist in a psychiatric clinic for troubled children and adolescents. It was after that adventure when she raised her three daughters Karen, Kathy, and Kim. Throughout her years as a young mother, Jackie always had a full house. In addition to her daughters, she cared for her mother, affectionately known as “Gi,” her dear friend Mae, and several foster children along the way.

Jackie was a believer in the transformative power of education and held it dear. Not only did she work hard to make sure her own children were well-read, multi-cultural and aware of the world, but also she was active in the education of countless other children. She practiced what she preached and approached new experiences as a life-long learner. Jackie sought these experiences through travel, searching out whatever would bring her to exotic locales and in contact with her new best friends whom she made wherever she went.

After her children were in their teens, Jackie opened up a travel agency where she worked tirelessly to help people make their own dreams come true. Throughout, she always made time for the people in her life. Wherever she went, whether it was in a ship across the seven seas, in an RV across the United States, or in her own back yard, she connected with those around her.

Later in her life, Jackie moved to The Villages, Florida where is she enjoyed a “retirement” of sorts. She was always the life of the party, a job she took very seriously, and she managed up until the end to bring joy to all those with whom she came in contact.

No matter where she called home, Jackie lived her life fully, making her little corner of the world truly a better place.

Jackie is survived by her daughters and their husbands: Karen and Paul Kotz of The Villages, FL; Katherine and Mark Honecker of Chesapeake,VA; Kimberly and Stephen Poulin of Amherst, MA; as well as 4 grandchildren whom she adored: Sarah Rekenthaler, Rachel and Matthew Honecker, and Zachary Poulin. She is also survived by her loving brother and his wife, Timothy and Sally Boggan of Merrick, NY.

The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Place, Clare Bridge, and Compassionate Care Hospice for their devotion to Jackie this past year, as well as the support they have provided her daughters.

In lieu of flowers, Jackie’s daughters request that donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 East CR 462, Wildwood, FL 34785.

A Funeral Liturgy Mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 East CR 462, Wildwood, FL 34785 on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm. The Rite of Committal will take place privately at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL.