Suleiman attorney subpoenas estranged girlfriend to testify in criminal case

An attorney for a member of a prominent restaurant family in The Villages has subpoenaed his client’s estranged girlfriend to testify in a criminal case.

Nathaniel “Nate” Andrew Suleiman, 23, was arrested in December after his 20-year-old girlfriend claimed he had attacked her. Suleiman is facing a charge of battery and remains free on bond.

Last week, Suleiman’s attorney, Joseph Indelicato, sought a subpoena for the girlfriend, who appears to have relocated to Belleview from the couple’s apartment at Club Wildwood, a subsidized apartment complex that accepts Section 8 vouchers.

The altercation broke out during the couple’s trip home from Wal-Mart. Suleiman has pleaded not guilty in the case. The woman has obtained an order of protection against him.

Suleiman is a member of the family that operates Red Sauce at Lake Sumter Landing, as well as the Havana Country Club, Lopez Legacy restaurant and the Glenview Country Club. The family recently cut the ribbon on a restaurant in Ocala.