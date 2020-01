To the Editor:

Monday’s Daily Sun, owned by the Developer, in the Local News section front-page article “Ask an Expert” Sumter County Commission Chairman Steve Printz talks about “on the Rise” population, growth but does not address the most concerning “ON THE RISE ISSUE” – the now-passed 25 percent Sumter County tax increase Printz made the motion for and how excited he is to be the Sumter County Commission chairman!

Daniel Myslakowski

Village of Lake Deaton