85-year-old Villager arrested in child pornography investigation

An 85-year-old Villager was arrested Thursday at his home as part of a child porn investigation.

Members of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 8 a.m. executed a search warrant at 3456 Greenacres Terrace in the Village of Charlotte.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division has several members assigned to the Internet Crimes against Children Task Force. An undercover investigation was conducted searching for individuals downloading child pornography. Subsequent to the execution of a search warrant, several images of child pornography were located and Edwin Henningson was arrested.

Henningson was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on 16 counts of possession of child pornography. He was being held on $240,000 bond.

He and his wife purchased their home in 2013.