CIC will be offering safety flashers at Brownwood Farmers Market

Members of the Community Improvement Council (CIC) will have their Safety Flashers for Humans and for Dogs available on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Brownwood Farmers Market from 8:15 a.m. to about 1:30 p.m., depending on the weather. They ask for a $5 donation for each safety item. They will be on the sidewalk in front of the Barnstorm Theater.

The Brite @ Nite program is an ongoing program to ensure that members of our community and their dogs are visible to vehicular traffic. The flashers on lanyards have three different light patterns to increase visibility. The doggie flashers have two light settings. Organizations wishing to obtain bulk amounts may contact the CIC at flashers@villagescic.org.

The CIC was organized in 1985 to serve the community as a liaison between the residents, the Community Development Districts and the Developer. The CIC members provide a voice for the ideas and suggestions that are provided by residents of The Villages. Many aspects of The Villages lifestyle are the result of CIC efforts to turn ideas into reality. These include but are not limited to the following: numbers on the golf car tunnels; mirrors at the tunnels; the Adopt-A-Bench program; handicap lift chairs at Regional Recreation Center pools; traffic flow signs at the traffic circles; and wheelchairs for the recreation centers.

The CIC meets monthly to review resident suggestions to enhance or improve life in The Villages. Members of the CIC follow-up as needed and personally contact each resident who submits a suggestion.

For more information about the CIC, please visit their website at villagescic.org.