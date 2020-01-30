Paige’s place for sale after split from operations manager of The Villages

The home of Paige Boone in the Morse family compound is up for sale after her reported split from her husband who is the operations manager of The Villages.

Boone, daughter of Villages Vice President Jennifer Parr, granddaughter of the late H. Gary Morse and great-granddaughter of The Villages founder Harold Schwartz, has large signs posted outside the fence of the property on County Road 466, advertising its sale. The sale of the property, valued at more than $1 million, is being brokered through Properties of The Villages, which is run by Boone’s mother.

The 10-acre estate includes a six-stall horse barn. Boone is a renowned polo player and director of polo for The Villages.

She purchased the property at 2756 Livery Lane at Glen Hollow Farms in 2015 for $941,200. It’s market value today is $1.034 million, according to the Sumter County Property Appraiser’s Office. The property includes a seven-car garage and swimming pool.

Boone has reportedly split from husband Ryan McCabe. The two Villages Charter School graduates wed in 2015 before jetting off to honeymoon in Dubai, Seychelles and Paris.

Acquaintances have described the divorce as “amicable,” although Boone has apparently dropped the “McCabe” name.

McCabe, son of longtime Villages Director of Hospitality George “Mackie” McCabe, has earned high marks in the Morse family, working as operations manager and director of marketing, reporting directly to his now-former mother-in-law. He is said to be staying on in his role with The Villages.

Boone is one of the United States’ top professional polo players and plays regularly at The Villages Polo Fields, which she manages.

Boone’s sister, “The Blacklist” TV star Megan Boone, bid her baby sister well wishes this past fall on the eve of the younger Boone competing in the Argentine Open.

“Hope you’re having the time of your life,” the actress wrote to @paigemccabe on Instagram.