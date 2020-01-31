Villager to answer in court after allegedly drinking wine at work

A Villager will have to answer in court after allegedly drinking wine while at work at Winn-Dixie at La Plaza Grande.

Phillip Elwell, 52, who had been working as a night stocker at the grocery store, admitted he drank 20 cans of wine while on the job over a three-week period, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Police were called to the store this past Tuesday after the resident of the Historic Side of The Villages was caught on surveillance video selecting two cans of wine in the stockroom and taking them into a restroom. One of the cans was found in the trash can in the restroom. The other can was found in his locker.

When confronted, the Anchorage, Alaska native admitted he had consumed about 20 cans of wine over the previous three weeks while at the grocery store.

He was issued a notice to appear Feb. 11 in Lake County Court.

Elwell lost his driver’s license last year following a golf cart drunk driving arrest at Lake Sumter Landing.