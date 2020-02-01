Right place at the right time

To the Editor:

Tuesday my son Tyler Williams and the guys that work for our business Reliable Roots Irrigation and Landscaping were sitting at the red light at County Road 466 and the high school.

They heard horns blowing and saw an SUV coming across the road and driving strange.

Ty noticed the woman was slumped over, she had her window down (remember this part). He jumped out of the truck, ran across the road and jumped in her window (he was hanging out of her window), hence the car is still moving. He tried to put the car in park and unlock the doors, but couldn’t.

They were still going across the road in traffic, once he finally got it in neutral the woman presses on the gas. Thank goodness, he got it in neutral when he did because they were headed for the little pond and or the sign on the corner.

He finally got the door open, removed her foot from the gas pedal, put the car in park and held her upright until she came to. She had, had a seizure. I am so proud of his quick thinking.

No one else stopped to help. Thankfully a woman did dial 911. He stayed with her until paramedics showed up.

Tracy Williams

Ocklawaha