Two Q&A sessions offered this month for residents of CDD 4

Two question-and-answer sessions will be offered this month for residents of Community Development District 4.

The first session will be offered from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center and will be hosted by CDD 4 Chairman Cliff Wiener.

The second session will be offered from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center and will be hosted by CDD 4 Supervisor Don Deakin, who also serves on the Amenity Authority Committee.

The meetings are facilitated on an ongoing basis by CDD 4 supervisors to improve communication with residents.