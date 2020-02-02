RESTAURANT REVIEW: Upscale Fruitland Park eatery provides ultimate lunchtime experience

We have been to The Rose Plantation in Fruitland Park many times in the past for dinner, but this was our first time for lunch. Here’s what we quickly found out – if you want to properly “dine” for lunch, this is the place to be.

The private home-turned-eclectic-restaurant is simply exquisite inside and out and allows for a relaxing meal with beautiful views. Our experience with the food here has been excellent every time we’ve visited.

As you drive up to the property, you will have no problem parking. The restaurant has two private parking areas in front of the property.

As you approach the front door, you can meander through the rose garden, which is in full bloom this time of year. Once inside, you can just imagine the splendor of living there. In keeping with the eclectic vibe, don’t be surprised that the china you are served on doesn’t match. It’s a mix up of patterns of old.

I ordered a bowl (only size offered) of Crab Bisque to start. I then ordered the Crab Quiche, which came with a side salad and house vinaigrette dressing. The bisque was rich and creamy and made with real lump crabmeat – no canned soup here. The quiche was cooked to perfection – not too solid – and loaded with crab meat.

In fact, I tasted fresh crab in every bite, as it was made with colossal crab, green onion, white cheddar and gruyere cheese. A quiche is a savory, egg-based dish with added seafood or veggies and cheeses that’s cooked in a pastry like a tart or a pie. You could describe a quiche as an omelet that’s baked inside a pie crust.

My dining companion ordered the Prime Rib Sandwich, which was slow-roasted sliced prime rib served on a baguette with melted provolone cheese and a side of au jus. You have your choice of sides and my companion opted for pan-fried, seasoned red potatoes.

The sandwich was at least 8-9 inches long, fully stuffed with the sliced beef. It was served hot and the cheese perfectly melted. The au jus was rich and beefy and served warm in a small dipping bowl. The red potatoes were beautifully seasoned and buttery and came in a side dish.

If it’s private dining you’re looking for, check here first! The restaurant offers a private dining area – the original dining room in the house. If you opt for this choice, you meet with the chef beforehand and choose your five-course custom dinner menu. You also get your own personal server and each couple gets a complimentary bottle of wine. The room only seats two to four people and must be reserved 30 days in advance for a cost of $100-plus per person. What a great way to celebrate a special occasion!

You can’t visit The Rose Plantation without taking in a bit of history. Newspaper publisher William Dwight, of Holyoke, Mass., built the estate along Fountain Lake in 1917 as a winter retreat. The Dwights were the “Gatsbys” of Fruitland Park.

After a handful of new owners over the century, Villager and former restaurant owner John Gibson purchased the property in 2015 and received approval from the city to rezone it from residential to commercial. He then turned the century-old lakefront plantation home into an upscale boutique restaurant.

The Rose Plantation is located at 200 Rose Avenue in Fruitland Park. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, with dinner available from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. You can learn more about the restaurant by calling (352) 805-4340 or at www.theroseplantation.com. Click HERE to see the menu.