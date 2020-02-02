Villager ‘trending’ on Twitter after anti-Trump stance

A Villager has been “trending” on Twitter after an anti-Trump stance here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Ed McGinty, a well-known anti-Trump protester, was the subject of a story last week in Villages-News.com after he found a threatening note on the front door of his Village of Hadley home.

Undeterred by the threat, McGinty took his signs and golf cart to a grassy area on Odell Circle and continued his protest against the commander in chief. The protests continued while the impeachment hearings were being watched in living rooms across Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The story about McGinty, which first appeared in Villages-News.com, was picked up by the Orlando media and the Tampa Bay Times.

And then McGinty became a star on Twitter.

His admirers on Twitter have called him everything from a “hero” to “one brave dude.”

Another fan begged, “Put #EdMcGinty on the ballot, please.”

Still another offered to buy McGinty enough beer to quench his thirst for a lifetime. Another woman wanted to buy him dinner.

While McGinty may be feeling the love on Twitter, the reality has been very different here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, which is full of enthusiastic Trump fans.

How do you feel about Ed McGinty’s protest?

Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at this link: https://www.villages-news.com/submit-letters-editor/