Ed McGinty’s protest against President Trump

Hooray for Ed!

All the Trump supporters that object to Ed’s protesting know (in their hearts) that he is correct. But Trump The Terrible shouts out lie after lie at his rallies, and his audience love it; They know he is lying, but it’s the kind of lie they wish were true.

I was watching a Trump rally one night, (just briefly, as I am hesitant to throw something at my TV during his talk). But it was a moment I shall never forget; Trump mentioned the word Evangelicals, and you could tell by the roar of approval, that most of his audience must have been of that same religious order. Trump loves negativity. If he knows about Ed’s protest, he would love it.

Do you realize that “the great one” has made the top headlines of the fake news media every day since his presidency? And well before that; How about grabbing a lady’s private parts? “They’ll let you do whatever you want to” [if you are famous]. Next comes crowd size; Any sane person looking at a TV shot of the crowd size at Donald J’s Inauguration, as compared to President Obama’s, could truly tell the difference.

Yet, Trump sends his press secretary out to face the fake news media, and deliver Trump’s first lie as President. This man thrives on negativity. They say he cheats at his golf game. It has never entered my mind to try to cheat to derive at winning. But the Evangelicals have given this man a free ticket, as far as the Ten Commandments are concerned. I shall never forget the black NFL players “taking a knee.” Trump called them SOBs. If those had been caucasian NFL players, you would never have heard any negativity from Trump. Trump HATES the black race. Now, here’s a Vietnam-era draft dodger, paying a medical doctor, to state that he has “bone spurs”, so he doesn’t have to possibly go fight in Vietnam. (I wonder what poor soul went in his place?)

Now you tell me who disrespected our flag? Black NFL players, who were using a part of what our flag stands for, that allows members of any race to protest to call attention to something that they felt was an injustice to other members of that same race? They were pleading with everyone at those games, and people watching on TV, to please pay attention to their plight. But most people did not heed their plea. But they did pay attention to a draft dodger calling them SOBs. Trump completely “looked the other way” as far as getting to the reason of the black NFL players’ protest.

These players did not disrespect our flag, but Trump most certainly did, with his fake bone spurs. If this man should win re-election, we would be in for a rocky four more years; He brags about low unemployment, and jobs, jobs, jobs. I’ll bet most are minimum wage jobs. I feel sorry for his wife; Knowing about his adultery with prostitutes must weigh heavy on her mind. This womanizer, liar, white supremacist, racist, cheater at anything, it goes on and on. The only positive thing I can say about him, is that he does not appear to be “trigger happy.” There has been no war, so far. But his relationship with Putin leaves over 50 percent of our population a bit uneasy.

Hugo Buchanan is a former Villager and resident of Lady Lake.