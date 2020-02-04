Firefighters battle blaze in King’s Cove area off Picciola Road in Fruitland Park

Crews from multiple fire departments battled a blaze Sunday night at a residence in the area of King’s Cove off Picciola Road in Fruitland Park.

Firefighters from Leesburg, Lake County and Fruitland Park responded at about 6 p.m. and when they arrived, they found a single-story home with smoke showing from the roof with reports of a possible chimney fire. Firefighters quickly accessed the roof of the structure and found smoke and small flames coming from the chimney and the area around it.

Neighbors had knocked down most of the flames with a garden hose before firefighters arrived. Several crews remained on scene for about an hour doing an overhaul of the damaged area before the house was turned back over to the homeowner. No injuries were reported in the incident.