85-year-old Villager says he was trying to ‘wean’ himself off porn

An 85-year-old Villager facing 16 counts of possession of child pornography claimed he was trying to “wean” himself off porn.

Edwin Arthur Henningson was arrested last month after a search warrant was executed earlier in the week at his home at 3456 Greenacres Terrace in the Village of Charlotte. He remains free on $240,000 bond.

The retired Air Force lieutenant colonel was found to have numerous graphic sexual images on his Dell laptop computer, kept in a spare bedroom of his home.

Henningson told law enforcement officers that he “enjoyed” looking at women/girls and he thought that to be convicted of child pornography “the child had to be under the age of 12,” according to the arrest report.

Some of those images included children under the age of 5, clearly engaged in illicit sexual activity with an adult male.

Henningson admitted the computer and numerous external storage devices containing graphic images belonged to him. He said he had spent the past couple of years trying to “wean” himself off looking at the images.

He has 10 grandchildren.

Henningson is the author of the book, “Nine Lives in the Air: The Adventures and Misadventures of an Air Force Pilot.” According to his author’s biography, he was born in Watervliet, N.Y. and after high school was an aviation cadet and completed pilot training at Webb Air Force Base in Big Spring, Texas. He met his wife of more than 60 years in Big Spring. He spent 26 years in the military.