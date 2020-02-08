To the Editor:

I greatly admire his stance against the president. Trump is all bad as a man, no moral fiber, no filter on bad behavior and the worst possible example for our children. He lives in the world of Trump and his PT Barnum-like speeches have been believed by so many good people who are befuddled by his words. Trump will go down in history as the worst human being ever to occupy the White House. From draft dodger and liar to the presidency – it’s hard to believe. Keep up the fight until Trump is dumped!

Glenn Friedman

Village of Duval