Haciendas of Mission Hills woman arrested in alleged theft of merchandise

A Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills woman has been arrested in the alleged theft of merchandise.

Helaine Seslowsky, 74, who lives at 545 Cammarano Place, was arrested Friday afternoon on a charge of theft after she attempted to steal $220.98 worth of merchandise from Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Manhattan native concealed the items in green bags in her shopping cart and attempted to leave through the garden center without paying for the merchandise.

Seslowsky was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.