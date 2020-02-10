Suspect tracked down in attempted use of stolen credit cards

A suspect has been tracked down in the attempted use of stolen credit cards at a Dollar General store in Wildwood.

Tabitha Lynn Webber, 48, of Leesburg, was arrested Monday on multiple counts of fraud after voluntarily showing up for an interview at the Wildwood Police Department. During the interview, Webber was confronted with surveillance images that showed her attempting to make a purchase with the credit cards, which were stolen in Ocala, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The purchase had been attempted Jan. 2 at the store, and when the credit cards were denied, Webber proceeded with the purchase using her own debit card. Webber was identified through a subpoena of bank records which identified her as the debit cardholder. She also attempted to purchase gasoline with a stolen credit card at the Sunoco gas station on Main Street in Wildwood.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $9,000 bond.