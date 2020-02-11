Strange man armed with knives arrested after threatening woman

A strange man armed with knives was arrested after threatening a woman in her home.

Eric Wayne Watson, 35, was arrested early Sunday morning on charges of aggravated assault and burglary when he was found in the front yard of a home in Oxford.

A woman said she was asleep when she was roused by a banging sound coming from underneath her residence, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She said she then heard tapping on her bedroom door. The person tapping on her door, said that if she came out, he would kill her, the report said. She threatened to call the police and the man responded that he, “Didn’t care.” The power then went out. He then started tapping on her bedroom with the knives.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they spotted Watson and ordered him to drop the knives.

The woman saw that two knives were missing from her kitchen. A deputy found that the power box to the woman’s house was open. The deputy flipped the breakers and the lights came back on in the home.

The woman said she did not know Watson and had no idea who he was.

Watson was arrested last year after stealing fishing lures and a bottle of vodka at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Watson was arrested in 2018 after paying an unwanted visit to a store at Southern Trace Plaza from which he had also been banned. In 2014, Watson was arrested after punching a woman in the nose on Christmas Day.