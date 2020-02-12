Second AAC member announces he won’t be seeking another term

A second Amenity Authority Committee member has announced he won’t be seeking another term.

Lowell Barker, who represents the Lady Lake/Lake County section of The Villages, announced at Wednesday’s meeting that he will not be running for another term on the AAC, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466. His current term will expire in 2022.

Barker’s announcement follows on the heels of an announcement by fellow AAC member Carl Bell, who has also made it known he won’t be running again in 2022. Bell represents Community Development District 1 on the AAC.

Don Deakin, who represents CDD 4, is up for election this year and announced Wednesday he will be seeking another term.