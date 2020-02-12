Villager Ed McGinty offers an apology

To the Editor:

As a resident of The Villages for four years, I should be allowed on all Village property as long as I am not damaging it. I have a Constitutional right to free speech. I am sorry if my protesting is bothering some of you. Every time I turn on the TV and see this filthy, immoral, disgrace of a so called human being, on the set I am bothered. If any of you feel any of my signs are not truthful, come up to me peacefully (not my wife), and I guarantee you I have very legitimate reasons for every word.

I was blessed with a Down Syndrome sister, I witnessed growing up, other children mocking her stuttering her words. When Trump mocked the reporter with some disability, during the election, I just wished I could have five minutes alone with him.

This is the kind of leader you voted for. Shame on you.

Ed McGinty

Village of Hadley