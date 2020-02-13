LSSC official named to national board in student affairs and higher education

A high-ranking official at Lake-Sumter State College has been named as a two-year member of a prestigious board dedicated to student affairs.

Dr. Claire Brady, who serves as vice president for enrollment and student affairs, will serve on the James E. Scott Academy board. The group is comprised of accomplished chief student affairs officers representing the global membership of NASPA, Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education.

“I hope to offer thought leadership from the community or state college perspective and as a student affairs professional who has devoted their career to expanding access to higher education and improving student success outcomes for all students,” Brady said.

The primary role of the board is to provide advice and thought leadership on critical issues in student affairs and higher education and to advise the NASPA president and staff regarding these issues. Additionally, the board plays a key role in identifying principles of effective student affairs practice for recognizing and responding to the trends and challenges present in the field and in higher education more broadly.

“I know that Dr. Brady will make a significant contribution to the work of NASPA through this role while expanding her positive impact on higher education,” said LSSC President Dr. Stanley Sidor.

Board members serve at institutions that reflect a diversity of institutional types including public and private, two-year and four-year, and large and small colleges and universities.

LSSC, which was founded in 1962, offers high-quality education at an affordable price to the communities of Lake and Sumter counties. As a member of the Florida College System, LSSC serves more than 6,000 students annually at three locations: Leesburg, South Lake (Clermont) and Sumterville.

LSSC offers certificate and degree programs designed to support and prepare students for today’s dynamic workforce. The institution is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. Through a partnership with the University of Central Florida, students graduating with an Associate in Arts are guaranteed admission to UCF. Learn more about LSSC at www.lssc.edu.