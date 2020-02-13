Villager pleads for removal of ‘toxic’ lilies scaring dog owners

A resident the Village of McClure is pleading for the removal of plants that she fears are potentially “toxic” and “poisonous” to pets.

Judy Kaiser, who lives in the Carla Villas, made her plea Thursday to the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors. She pointed to the crinum lily plants at the entrance to her villa community.

“We actually had a report from a homeowner that his dogs were poisoned. It was not confirmed it was from the plants,” said Kaiser, who purchased her home this past July for $384,000.

“Many residents are concerned about walking their dogs in that area,” Kaiser said.

The crinum lily is known to cause disorientation and diarrhea for dogs.

District staff was directed to look into the problem and seek a potential resolution.