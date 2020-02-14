CDD 2 supervisor contends ‘public opinion’ won Bad Parking victories

A Community Development District 2 supervisor contends public opinion prevailed in a pair of recent victories over Bad Parking.

CDD 2 Supervisor Jim Cipollone at Friday’s board meeting reacted to the two recent parking problems. He was referring to parking of large work-related trucks that were ruffling feathers in some neighborhoods.

“Popular opinion won those cases,” Cipollone said.

He said that while the trucks may not have violated the letter of the law, they clearly violated the spirit of regulations in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“This is not what The Villages is about,” Cipollone said.

Last month, residents of the La Cresenta Villas in the Village of El Santiago vented their frustrations about a “huge” truck parking in their villa neighborhood. Residents said the truck had been an ongoing problem for a year. As a result of the uproar, the owner voluntarily relocated the truck to a commercial storage area.

CDD 2 in November debated a similar problem about work trucks in a driveway. In that case, Kyle Schiro with 5 Star Roofing, opted to move the trucks out of the neighborhood.

CDD 2 will soon be looking at language at the villas that limits parking to “temporary.”

District Counsel Mark Brionez is encouraging the board to clearly define what it means by temporary.

“Temporary in New York City is certainly different than it is in The Villages,” Brionez.

Villa parking will be the topic of a future CDD 2 meeting and supervisors indicated they are eager to hear from residents on this topic.