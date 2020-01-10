Villagers frustrated by ‘huge’ truck hogging parking in their villa neighborhood

Villagers frustrated by a “huge” truck parking in their villa neighborhood vented their frustrations Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors.

The large truck has been “an ongoing problem for a year,” complained residents of La Cresenta Villas in the Village of El Santiago.

Resident Cindy Davis detailed the concerns she and her neighbors have about the diesel-spewing truck that has been left idling for up to an hour at a time.

“Every time he starts it, all the fumes are coming in to my house. It’s not his private parking lot,” Davis said.

They also complained that the one-ton truck is an eyesore.

The truck is being parked in villa parking designated for owners and their guests. The residents told CDD 2 supervisors that the truck’s owner is a resident of the villa community.

Davis said that when the truck is gone, the owner uses his golf cart to “save” the spot for when he returns.

The residents said that they had approached the owner in a “neighborly” way, but were rebuffed – and even “threatened.”

Davis alleged the truck’s owner is running a business out of his house.

“I thought you weren’t allowed to run a business out of your home,” Davis said.

Officials told Davis that running a business would be considered an internal deed restriction which is under the purview of the Developer. CDD 2 in November debated a similar problem about a work truck in a driveway.

La Cresenta Villas residents also complained that the truck owner had an expired tag and was parking in a way that left the vehicle hanging over the intended parking spot. A representative of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said it did not appear that the truck was in violation of any law. The truck has not violated any deed restrictions.

“We are limited by the deed restrictions and by what law enforcement can enforce,” District Manager Richard Baier said.

That further enraged the La Cresenta Villas residents.

“We are retired. We came down here to have a good life. We shouldn’t have to be fighting this,” Davis said.

Another resident openly challenged the CDD 2 Board of Supervisors.

“I suspect if this truck was parked across from your house, you’d get rid of it,” said Villager Jim Coats.