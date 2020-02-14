Counterfeit money, shotgun and 52 grams of meth found after traffic stop in Fruitland Park

Three people were arrested after counterfeit money, a shotgun and 52 grams of methamphetamine were found during a traffic stop in Fruitland Park.

Their vehicle was traveling westbound on County Road 466A at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when it was pulled over for a non-functioning taglight, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Officers found 52 grams of methamphetamine in the purse of a female passenger, 24-year-old Malayjoina Burke Callum of Fruitland Park. Police also found in a pipe for smoking methamphetamine.

The driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Todd Joseph Davis of Lady Lake, said the 52 grams of methamphetamine belonged to him and not to Callum, the report said. Four counterfeit $100 bills were found in between the front seats of the vehicle.

Another passenger, 26-year-old Zachary Schneider of Belleview, was found to be in possession of one gram of methamphetamine and a syringe.

A 12-gauge Remington shotgun was found in the trunk of the vehicle.

Davis was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $51,000 bond.

Schneider was arrested on a charge of drug possession and booked a the jail on $3,000 bond.

Callum was arrested on a charge of drug paraphernalia and booked at the jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.