Ex-girlfriend to answer in court after allegedly flattening vehicle’s tires

An ex-girlfriend will have to answer in court after allegedly flattening tires of the vehicle of her former romantic interest.

Lakeysia Andrea Ward, 36, of Leesburg, is scheduled to appear Feb. 26 in Lake County Court to answer to a charge of criminal mischief.

She admitted going to the home of her former boyfriend on First Avenue in Lady Lake on the night of Feb. 9 and puncturing his Firestone tires, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The boyfriend’s dog started barking and when the 44-year-old man looked outside, he saw Ward standing next to his vehicle. He ordered her to leave his property and then watched as she proceeded to “punch and stab each tire,” the report said. She ran away and got into a red Nissan Sentra and fled the scene.

Ward sent him a text message that said, “Go buy some tires.” He showed the message to police.

Ward told police her former boyfriend had borrowed $200 from her and failed to pay it back on time. She said she needed the money to pay her electric bill. She admitted she used a pocket knife to puncture the tires.