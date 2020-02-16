Stuart Clarence Meyer, 69, of The Villages, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Mr. Meyer was born October 30, 1950 in Flint, MI to Clarence and Nellie (LaRouche) Meyer. He retired from Toledo Communator after 40 ½ years of service. Stuart was a member of the Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Grand Blanc, MI; the Loyal Order of the Moose; the Eagles and the Durand Fire Department. He loved golfing and playing cards with his friends. Stuart moved to The Villages in November of 2017 from Lennon, MI.

Survivors include his loving wife of 6 years, Debi; children, Scott & Tracy Meyer of MI, Steven & Kathryn Meyer of MO, Stuart & Nikki Meyer of MN and Cami Gawlt & Robert of MI; sister, Helen Meyer of CA; 5 grandchildren, Sean, Lincoln, Stephen, Ava and Abby; a great-grandson, Easton.

Stuart’s family and friends will celebrate his life in the Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in the future. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Stuart’s honor may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.